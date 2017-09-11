Bacon's brace seals Steyning Town's progress

Ben Bacon bagged a second half brace to book Steyning Town Football Club’s spot in the second round qualifying of the FA Vase on Saturday.

Bacon struck twice in the final half-hour as Town sealed a 2-0 win at Surrey Elite League Intermediate Division outfit Westside.

The deadlock was broken on the hour by Bacon, who then added a second a minute from time - taking his tally for the season to 13 goals from just eight matches.

Steyning bagged £550 in prize money for the first round qualifying win and have a home clash with division-higher Southern Combination League Premier Division Three Bridges to look forward to in the next round on Saturday, September 23.

Town manager Gerry Murphy felt his side were made to work hard to progress and said: “Overall we looked fairly in control of things but we were made to work really hard for the win.

“They started strongly but, after an initial 15-minute spell of pressure, we began to pass the ball a lot better and started to create chances.

“Callum Court was forced off through injury just after half time but our squad depth is a great deal better this season, him coming off us would have hurt us a lot more last season.

“Ben (Bacon) has been brilliant for us so far this season and certainly knows where the goal is.

“We’ll look forward to playing Three Bridges at home in the next round and give it our best shot to try and cause an upset.”

After an even opening 45 minutes, the teams were locked level at 0-0.

Callum Court was forced off through injury at the interval, with Chad Milner coming on in his place.

Bacon broke the deadlock on the hour and Steyning never looked back from that point.

It was Bacon who notched Town’s second a minute from time - netting his 13th goal in eight matches in all competitions so far this season. Steyning host rivals Southwick in the SCFL Division 1 on Saturday.

STEYNING TOWN: Rose; Court, Al-Samaraie, Gainsford, Pickford, Bukleb, Ozga, Hartley, Townley, Bacon, Clark. Subs: Milner (Court, 45), Thompson (Ozga, 70), Finch (Al-Samaraie, 80).

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.