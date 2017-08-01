Young Albion defender joins Newport on loan

Brighton defender Ben White has joined League Two Newport County on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old defender featured regularly for Albion's under-23 side last season. He made his first-team debut in last season’s EFL Cup tie at Oxford United, and also featured in the 4-0 victory over Colchester United in the same competition.

The centre-back also featured three times in the Checkatrade Trophy, in the matches against Southend United, Leyton Orient and Coventry City.

Newport begin their League Two season away to Stevenage on Saturday.

Brighton under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: “This loan move is a good one for Ben, and it’s the right time in his personal development to experience senior football.

“He has already had a taste of first-team action here, and this gives him an opportunity to develop his game even further.”

Meanwhile, Jonah Ayunga has moved to Galway United for the second half of the SSE Airtricity League season, after spending the first part on loan with Sligo Rovers.

The 20-year-old had originally joined Sligo Rovers until next January on a window-to-window arrangement, but has now signed for Galway in a deal running from 31st July to 5th November.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!