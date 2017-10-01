Wenger pleased with victory after a mixed performance

Arsene Wenger felt his side had good moments and not-so-good moments in their 2-0 win against Brighton this afternoon.

Goals from Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi took the Gunners to all three poionts against a spirited Albion side, who hit the woodwork through Solly March at 1-0.

Talking after the game, Wenger said: "We kept a clean sheet and got the three points.

"Our focus and our pace in the game was a bit in and out. We had good moments and moments where we lost our concentration a bit but we got what we wanted.

"Our last game before the last international break (4-0 defeat at Liverpool) was a nightmare. This one is a bit better."