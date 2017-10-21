VIDEO: When knee-slide goal celebrations go wrong

Anthony Knockaert's attempted knee-slide celebration after Brighton's second goal in their 3-0 win at West Ham last night has gone viral.

After Jose Izquierdo fired home from 20 yards, the Columbian winger raced to the touchline and slid on to his knees. Knockaert looked to do similiar but tumbled over, much to the hilarity of football fans on social media.



Sky Sports News has been showing the clip all morning and it has also been all over Twitter. Will Knockaert care? Not a bit. The Frenchman has been hitting top form again in recent matches, although his team-mates are sure to bring it up when the Seagulls are back in training.

Click here for six things we learned from Brighton's win at West Ham.

Liverpool legend praises Brighton defenders.

Match report: West Ham 0, Brighton 3.

Chris Hughton post-match reaction.