Stockdale's future 'up in the air'

Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale says his future is ‘up in the air’ after helping the club reach the Premier League.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the Seagulls this summer and has been linked with moves to Chelsea, West Ham and Leeds in the past few weeks.

Stockdale was named in the PFA and EFL Championship teams of the year and when asked about his future said: “It’s up in the air, we’ll have to wait and see over the next eight weeks and see where we go from there.”

A popular player with Brighton fans, who chanted ‘David Stockdale, we want you to stay’ during Sunday’s promotion parade, he added: “I know what the fans think but sometimes in football, there’s other things to it as well.”

Talk about his future could not dampen what Stockdale called scenes he will remember for the rest of his life as tens of thousands of fans celebrated promotion on Sunday.

He said: “We said on the bus, these are scenes that will last for a lifetime. You never realise how much it actually means to people. For my kids to be able to witness this is something special for me.

“We set out a goal and throughout the season we never told anyone the goal. It was obvious but as soon as we got there, everybody knew what it was and I think we were very unfortunate not to pick up the trophy but all due respect to Newcastle, they’re a great team and we were the two best teams in the league this season.”

On where the season ranks in his career, Stockdale said: “This is probably top.

“Second is the Europa League run with Fulham but seeing this today and how much it means to friends, family, supporters, Brighton, Mr Bloom, the manager, it’s awesome scenes.

“The club hasn’t got to the Premier League before, so to be able to do it is unforgettable.”

Albion missed out on the Championship title in the final game of the season when Jack Grealish’s late goal for Aston Villa squirmed past Stockdale, who said: “I’m over it now but it was very tough. I was in the right position and there’s nothing more that can be said.

“It can’t take the gloss off what has been an unbelievable season.”

