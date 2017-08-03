Special Albion pre-season magazine out now

Albion are preparing for their first-ever season in the Premier League and we've produced a special pre-season magazine ‘Soaring Seagulls’ to mark the occasion.

Brighton are returning to the top flight of English football after a 34-year absence and there are several exclusive interviews looking forward to the upcoming campaign.

Soaring Seagulls is out now.



Albion chairman Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber look ahead to the season and there’s also exclusive interviews with Anthony Knockaert, Glenn Murray, Beram Kayal, Bruno, Markus Suttner, Pascal Gross, Solly March and more.

We look ahead to all of the club’s away days this season and columnists Johnny Cantor, Scott McCarthy, Ian Hart and Bradley Stratton give their thoughts on what lies ahead.



The magazine is out now and costs £2.50. It will be available at Tesco, Co-op and Martin McColl’s stores, as well as all good newsagents.

