Ryan hails massive away win

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan says Albion can be proud after recording a second successive Premier League away win yesterday.

The Seagulls backed up a 3-0 victory at West Ham with a 1-0 win at Swansea to move up to eighth in the Premier League.

Talking about the win at the Liberty Stadium, Ryan said: "It's massive, this league is all about picking up points when you can.

"All week we prepared as if it's an opportunity to take something and it's another massive win and continues our bit of form on the road.

"It's vitally important we try to make our home stadium as much of a fortress as possible but picking up points away from home is always going to be an added bonus.

"We can be proud again. The gaffer challenges us each week to be competitive in every game and up until now this season we haven't not been in one game we've played.

"It's another fantastic result today by the team and we can take that into the international break and hopefully we can get back-to-back wins against Stoke when we come back."

Glenn Murray scored the only goal on 29 minutes but Ryan, who has been in superb form in recent weeks, made an excellent save early in the second half to deny Tammy Abraham. He said: "It happened quickly and I just noticed the touch got a little bit away from Abraham and I saw an opportunity to try to close the space and get in his face quickly.

"I tried to make myself big and the goal small and thankfully I was able to do that."

The Swans almost equalised deep in injury-time when Luciano Narsingh crashed a shot against the bar and Ryan said: "Football's a tough game sometimes. If that had gone in, it would have been another lesson.

"We've had our fair share of lessons since the last international break, with Everton and Southampton and just little details being the difference in not winning the games.

"Thankfully today we didn't get punished for it but it's another lesson we need to learn going forward."