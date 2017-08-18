New contract a no-brainer for Duffy

Shane Duffy says Albion will give it their best shot to stay in the Premier League and progress as a club.

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international signed a new four-year contract yesterday, after joining the Seagulls from Blackburn a year ago.

Anthony Knockaert and Shane Duffy also penned new long-term deals and Duffy said: “We had a good season last year, and to take it into this year with a new contract, I’m absolutely delighted. The club were happy to give me a new deal after my first season. I loved my first year here, so it was a no brainer.

“Everyone wants to get settled and I’m no different. Now I can just focus on my football, which is what I want to do. I’ve got stability here and I know where I’m going to be for the next four years. I just want to keep progressing really."

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Duffy said: “We want to perform well each week in the Premier League, give it our best shot to stay there and try to progress as a team and football club.

"There’s a few games before the international break and we’ll see where we are, but it’s slow steps and I think the club knows that.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!