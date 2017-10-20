Murray reflects on positive start ahead of Hammers clash

Albion striker Glenn Murray believes the team have made a positive start to the season, despite a frustrating opening couple of months personally.

Brighton have eight points from as many games heading to a West Ham side tonight with an identical record.

An ankle injury has led to a stop-start season for Murray so far but last year's 23-goal top-scorer says he is now fully fit: "It's not been an ideal start to the season on a personal level but these are things you've just got to overcome.

"I had a sore ankle, nursed it and rehabbed it and feel fully fit now.

"It's difficult watching from the sidelines but the good thing was the boys were picking up points while I was out, so that was a positive.

"It's a huge learning curve for us in the Premier League, stepping into the top division and looking back over the last eight games, it's very positive. We've been in most games, we haven't been thrashed or anything.

"You look at what (Manchester) City have done to teams since we played them and that 2-0 looks a very respectable result now."

On tonight's match, Murray said: "Every game is tough in the Premier League, it's another one similar to Everton. They got some big names in over the summer and we've got to go up there and believe we can get some points out of the game."