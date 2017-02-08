‘Murray provided my best moment in football and he can do the same for Albion’

Glenn Murray provided me with my best moment in football and he can do the same for Brighton in firing them to the Premier League, says AFC Bournemouth man John Yems.

The Sussex-based former manager and well-respected coach has heaped praised on the goalscorer and backed him to help give Albion what he feels is deserving success.

John Yems SUS-151029-163804002

Yems is currently the football operations and recruitment manager at the Cherries and works closely with manager Eddie Howe - having played a key part in signing Murray from Crystal Palace in 2015.

And while things did not work out further along the South Coast, with Murray, 33, confirming his permanent return to the Seagulls on transfer deadline day, Yems can see a another fairy tale in the making.

Murray can count helping Albion’s arch rivals to the Premier League amongst his special moments, and while the goal-getter netted just three goals in 19 games for Bournemouth - one in particular proved the highlight of Yems’ career.

The former Crawley Town manager revealed: “I watched Glenn when he was at Brighton before, then when he went to Palace and we tried a couple of times to bring him to Bournemouth and when he finally came we were delighted to have him.

“He gave me one of my best moments in football. Scoring the winner against Chelsea was truly one of the best moments I have ever had in the game. To beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was very, very special.

“I am sure he will be able to give people special memories by scoring goals for a long time. And he deserves it and everything he gets as he does work ever-so-hard at his game, he gets the rewards.

“Brighton are going really well as a club. With Chrissy (Chris Hughton) down there, who is doing a great job, they are on the verge of doing really great things. I think Glenn could be the one to lead them to it and get them over the line this season.

“He is good off the pitch and a great asset to get back at Brighton and I know from speaking to people down there, they are pleased to have him back. I know he will be a success.”

Yems, who watches a lot of under-21 football at the Amex and lives in Horsham, is still in close contact with Murray and revealed he would also love to see his local side reach the top flight.

He added: “I have seen Glenn play this season and have been talking to him. I know he is loving every minute of it. I hope he leads Brighton to promotion now for all the fans down there and the club itself.

“To me Glenn is a goalscorer, he’s a really nice man and he works his cotton socks off both on and off the pitch.”