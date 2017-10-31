Mike Dean in charge for Albion's match at Swansea

Mike Dean has been named referee for Brighton's Premier League match at Swansea on Saturday.

It is the first time Dean has been appointed to referee a Brighton game since he sent off Dale Stephens in Albion's promotion decider at Middlesbrough in May, 2016.

Albion needed to win the game to pip Boro to the second automatic Championship promotion spot, while a draw was good enough for Middlesbrough to go up ahead of Brighton on goal difference.

Stephens had just headed Brighton level, when he caught Gaston Ramirez in a challenge and was shown a straight red card. Albion fans, to this day, feel the decision was harsh and have not forgiven Dean since, so the 49-year-old official is likely to receive a hot reception from the travelling support.

Boro held on to draw the game 1-1 and went up, while Albion missed out in the play-offs that season before they clinched promotion last season.