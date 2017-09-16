March frustrated to come away with nothing

Winger Solly March felt Albion should have returned home with at least a point from their Premier League match at Bournemouth last night.

March headed the Seagulls into the lead ten minutes into the second half but the Cherries hit back to win with two goals in the space of six minutes.

Speaking afterwards, March said: "It's frustrating, especially going a goal up. We should have at least come away with a point but that's football and hopefully we'll learn from that.

"We seemed to stop playing when we went 1-0 up but we should have kept pressing and believed in ourselves and kept the ball a bit more."

On his first goal in the Premier League, March said: "It's pleasing, my first goal so hopefully I can build on that and a header of all things, I didn't expect that."

Albion are away to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, before they entertain Newcastle in the Premier League next Sunday.

March said: "We're down but we'll pick ourselves up. We're in on Sunday and will get ready for the game here on Tuesday and then the big one next Sunday.

"Newcastle is a massive game now, hopefully we can go into that with confidence and get the win. That's what we need."