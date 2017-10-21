Liverpool legend hails Brighton defenders

Former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hailed the form of Albion central defenders Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk so far this season.

Ireland international Duffy and Dunk were again outstanding in Brighton's 3-0 win at West Ham last night and Carragher feels their form will play a big part in whether the Seagulls stay in the Premier League.

Shane Duffy wins a header at West Ham. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

The duo were again praised on social media for their performances and many Albion fans feel Dunk will soon earn international honours with England.

Carragher said: "Vital in the air, that's Duffy, he's more of the commanding one in the air, a young player that came through at Everton.

"We don't see enough of this in the Premier League now, we want a lot more from our centre-backs, that's the way the game is going, but there's nothing better for me in the role that I played to see defenders defend like this, and want to defend. Doing everything they can to stop that ball going into the back of the net.

"A lot of their success will be built on those two centre-backs. If they are going to stay in the league they need to keep them fit, and if they perform they are going to give Brighton a fighting chance."