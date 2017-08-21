League Cup draw to take place at 4.15am on Thursday!

The third round draw for the Carabao Cup will take place in Beijing, China, at 4.15am on Thursday.

Albion host Barnet in the second round of the competition tomorrow evening but the winners will have to wake up early on Thursday morning to find out their third-round opponents.

There will be 32 clubs involved in the third round, with the seven Premier League sides who qualified for Europe this season entering the draw.

The draw will be made at 11.15am local time in Beijing and the games will be played in the week commencing September 18.