Knockaert: Let's keep the momentum going

Winger Anthony Knockaert wants Albion to continue their momentum when they travel to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Seagulls have collected seven points from their last four Premier League matches after Sunday's 1-0 victory at home to Newcastle.



Brighton moved up to 13th in the table with the win, which Knockaert described as a massive three points. He said: "It's massive, we said before it's important to win our home games and we kept our good form so it's important to keep the momentum going.



"We're going to have a tough game next week but this is a game you need to take three points in and today we did the job. Now we have a good week to prepare for Arsenal.



"We know the quality they have and we'll try to get something from there but it won't be easy. It's up to us to be ready."



Knockaert knows games against the likes of Newcastle will determine the season more than Sunday's trip to Arsenal and said: "It was massive because they're going to be a rival to stay up. It was important and a massive three points.



"It's always important to start well and we've done it. It's up to use to keep going and to be ready for the next few games now."