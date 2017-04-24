Knockaert crowned Albion's player of the season

Anthony Knockaert's sensational form this season has seen him crowned Brighton & Hove Albion's player of the year.

The winger, who was named the EFL Championship player of the year and also in the EFL Championship and PFA Championship teams of the year, has also taken the award voted for by Seagulls fans.

Knockaert has been in stunning form for promotion-winning Albion this season, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists. He received 36 per cent of the votes to win from David Stockdale (22 per cent) and Lewis Dunk (19 per cent).

The young player of the season, selected by the first-team coaching staff, was Solly March. The 22-year-old returned from a long-term knee injury in November and has since scored three goals and set up two.

Steve Sidwell won the goal of the season award, with 52 per cent of the vote, for his stunning strike at Bristol City in November.

The James Brynin fan of the season award went to Andrew Lock, the son of Don Lock who was murdered in a road rage attack in Findon last year.

The Sarah Watts inspiration award was won by Danny Hemsley. He lost his leg after a freak accident while helping a friend move house and has since started playing for AITC’s amputee football team, and has been called up for GB squad.

The Albion in the Community award went to Callum Ronald. The BTEC student endures lengthy travel to college each day and is set to get the highest mark. He was voted the winner by fans.

