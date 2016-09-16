Johnny Cantor: The surge of excitement rarely diminishes in sport

Crisis, what crisis? As concerns started to grow after back-to-back defeats, Albion had to use a little luck to beat the Championship leaders Huddersfield this week but they fully deserved all three points.

You don’t always get what you deserve in sport but most would agree that across the nine or ten months of the football season a team will finish in the right position.

There is no doubt that the Seagulls face another huge challenge to compete with some of the other teams in the division, however more resolute performances will help.

Only 24 hours after the slender victory at the Amex, Sussex cricketers fell agonisingly 11 runs short of a win over Worcestershire. It may have been a dead rubber but small margins once again.

Across the summer in Rio at the Olympics and Paralympics so many medals have been decided by tenths or hundredths of a second. At the Ryder Cup, it could be a three-foot putt that determines the outcome.

Each and everyone of us as sports fans has particular memories of a dramatic moment or win.

If you are an Albion fan, you will have plenty to choose from, whatever the decade. Storer. Ulloa. Sandaza. The surge of excitement rarely diminishes in sport as the years go by.

I fully expect a few more defining moments across the season. There will be ups and downs like Middlesbrough on the final day in May.

My suggestion is we don’t assess until the October international break. By then, Albion will have played 11, yes 11, games. That’s around a quarter of the season and not a bad time to decide how long we may need to grown our fingernails for the rest of the campaign.

Follow all the action, home or away, on BBC Sussex Sport or Twitter: @BBCSussexSport or @johnnycburger

To read more by Johnny Cantor, visit www.johnnycantor.com

