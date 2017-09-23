Hughton not motivated by revenge ahead of Newcastle clash

Chris Hughton says revenge will not be a factor when Albion host Newcastle tomorrow.

Brighton were pipped to the Championship title last season by Newcastle, who won their last three games of the season to be promoted as champions by a point.

Albion picked up just one point from their final three matches and Hughton said: "They deserved it. We had opportunities in the last three games to clinch the title and we weren't good enough at that particular moment to be able to do it.

"All credit goes to Newcastle for doing it, so there's no revenge. We're up against a good team that's in good form at the moment."

Hughton feels victory over the Magpies will represent a decent start to life in the Premier League for Brighton and said: "We'll approach it the same way we approach every game, particularly at home.

"It's a game we very much want to win. Seven points from our first six games for a newly promoted team could be deemed a decent start but we're conscious we're up against a very good Newcastle team at the moment."

Newcastle have won their last three Premier League games and sit fourth in the table after five games.