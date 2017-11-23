Hughton insists pressure is off at Manchester United

Chris Hughton says the pressure is off Albion at Old Trafford this afternoon as most people do not expect his side to get a result.

Brighton travel to Manchester United unbeaten in five Premier League matches but the Red Devils are one of the favourites for the title and Hughton says anything his side get from the game will be a bonus.



Albion's boss said: "The pressure is off because of expectations. I am being realistic when I say the large majority of people in football would not expect us to get a result.



"In some ways, it's not a bad starting position because it takes the pressure off the team. We know anything we can get will be a bonus but we're going there in good form and have been a good team so far this season.



"What is important is you stay in the game because these are the type of games where if you don't, then you can get beat big.



"So far we've fared well this season and we'll have to play at a good-enough level to do so again."