Hughton hails outstanding day for the city

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said yesterday's promotion parade was an outstanding day for the city.

An estimated 60,000 fans lined the streets of Brighton and Hove to celebrate Albion's promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Albion boss Chris Hughton waves to fans. Picture by Paul Hazlewood (BHAFC)

There was a party mood as players went along the seafront on an open-top bus, before a party on Hove Lawns.

On where the day ranks in his football career, Hughton said: "It’s right up there, I’ve been on the front end of the bus as a player with some of my achievements at Tottenham winning cups there and I know what they are going through.

"I have to try and be a little bit calmer because for me it’s a little bit of a bigger picture.

Today is not really about the football club, it’s about the city and only a percentage of the people here come to games and some may not be as fanatical as others. But what they all are, is Brighton supporters that support their team.

Brighton fans celebrate promotion. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

"It was outstanding stuff. We were aware that there was going to be a very big crowd and it fits in incredibly well. We have a group of players that have achieved something this season, and they’ve achieved it, because they’ve shown that motivation and desperation to go one better than last season."

Reflecting on the amount of people who turned out for the parade, Hughton said: "We knew there were going to be big numbers, but we're surprised how big the numbers were. It’s testament to what the football club means to the city and what this group of players have done."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!