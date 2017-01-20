Hughton hails Albion's character after late win

Albion boss Chris Hughton hailed the character of his side after they snatched a late 2-1 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

Down to ten men, Anthony Knockaert's second goal of the game six minutes from time gave the Seagulls all three points and took them back to the top of the Championship.

Steve Sidwell celebrates Albion's winner. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Albion keeper David Stockdale saved a Fernando Forestieri penalty at 1-1, after Glenn Murray was sent off for handball, before the Owls were reduced to nine men late on when Steven Fletcher and Sam Hutchinson both saw red.

Speaking afterwards, Hughton said: "I'm delighted because, apart from the manner of the victory, we were playing against a very good side.

"To win like that with ten men is always a wonderful feeling. At the stage we went down to ten men, I think any manager would settle for a draw but to go on and win shows tremendous character.

"When you go down to ten men, you generally go 4-4-1 which means they're going to have a lot of the ball and try to open us up, so we had to defend well.

"We were reliant on our goalkeeper to make a penalty save again and that's not the first time but a penalty save lifts everyone. It lifts the players and it lifts the stadium.

"In four days time we've got to play another game but there's no doubt a win like that gives a wonderful feel to the dressing room. It's similar to the game we won at Birmingham when we scored two goals in the last ten minutes.

"Apart from the quality of the team, it shows real character."

On the red cards, Hughton said: "The Hutchinson one, I don't think anyone can complain with.

"There's no doubt Fletcher put his head into Dale, to what degree I don't know and there's no doubt the ball has hit Glenn's hand - how much of that was hand to ball or protecting himself, I also don't know."

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal said: "We had opportunities and we had the penalty, which was the chance of the game. We didn't score the goal and with ten players Brighton are very solid in defence and they like to play on the counter attack.

"If we are still ten against 11 at the end, maybe we can achieve something. The frustration is because we played so well and we deserved to win the game but my players lost a little bit of emotional control and that is something we must control."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!