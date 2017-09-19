Hughton disappointed with cup exit after spirited performance

Chris Hughton praised Albion's spirited performance but was disappointed to exit the Carabao Cup 1-0 at Bournemouth this evening.

After a 2-1 Premier League defeat at the Cherries on Friday, Joshua King's extra-time strike sunk the Seagulls at the Vitality Stadium in the League Cup.

Hughton gave debuts to Tim Krul, Ezequiel Schelotto and Dessie Hutchinson, while Jose Izquierdo started for the first time.

Hutchinson started alongside fellow youngster Jayson Molumby in centre midfield and Hughton said afterwards: "I knew we'd get a spirited performance but we went into the game with a different system (5-4-1) and two kids as such in centre midfield, one that has not even been involved with the first team squad before.

"Two of our new signings played more than 90 minutes, so it was going to be about getting as many positives as we could and trying to get a result.

"We came very close to it and certainly had the best chance of the game.

"We knew we'd have to defend well and for large periods of the game, with the quality they've got in forward areas, we restricted their chances. You are going to have games like that where you have to defend well and break from that shape.

"The biggest positives are the game time players have had. Schelotto got more than 90 minutes, Jose Izquierdo we're getting up to speed and there were some real good aspects to his game today and he looked a threat.

"We pushed them close and I'm really disappointed we didn't get a result or take them to penalties because the longer the game went, it was the way I thought the game was going to go."