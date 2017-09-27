Hemed to serve three-match ban

Albion striker Tomer Hemed has lost his appeal against The FA's charge of violent conduct and will serve a three-game ban.

Hemed was charged with violent conduct by The FA on Monday after an alleged stamp on Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin during Sunday's 1-0 win.

Brighton's striker appealed against the charge but it has been rejected by an FA panel, meaning Hemed will miss the games against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.