Gross excited about Manchester United test

Pascal Gross is excited about testing himself against some of the best players in the world when Brighton travel to Manchester United on Saturday.

Gross has scored three goals and provided five assists since joining the Seagulls from Ingolstadt in the summer and is relishing the trip to Old Trafford.



Albion are unbeaten in five Premier League games and German midfielder Gross said: “It’s a dream of every kid to play at Old Trafford.



“It’s the most popular football club in England when you look at it from Germany. Also (Bastian) Schweinsteiger was there and although it was not his best time, he’s one of the biggest players we have ever had in Germany.



“I was watching his games and know it’s a big game and a big stadium. It will be a great experience for every player.



“I’m very excited and am looking forward to playing against the best players. That’s why I came to the Premier League, so I’m very happy about it.”