Dunk: We've got to build on first Premier League win now

Albion defender Lewis Dunk says the club have to quickly build on their first Premier League win.

The Seagulls beat West Brom 3-1 at the Amex on Saturday and Dunk says getting their first victory in the top flight gives the squad huge confidence.

He said: "It's massive, in the first half especially I thought we dominated and were very good. It's just lovely to get that first win on the board and gives us big confidence going into the next game.

"The first half we were very good and it was probably the best we've played this season. It's good to show we can do it, it gives us a lot of confidence and it gives the two boys who scored a lot of confidence and hopefully there's many more to come.

"We've got to build on this now as we want to stay in this league. Getting this first win is massive but getting the next one is even bigger."

Pascal Gross scored twice - including Albion's first goal in the Premier League - while Tomer Hemed also netted and Dunk said: "We'd had a few games and hadn't scored, so to get that first one and the first win as well is a great relief and hopefully we can build on it now."

The only disappointing note for Dunk was Brighton's failure to keep a clean sheet: "The start of the second half we were very good and killed the game off really. The last 20 minutes we dropped off trying to protect our 3-0 and they nicked one which is frustrating for me, the rest of the defence and the keeper but it was good today.

"That was the only downer, for a defender you want your clean sheets and you get quite angry when you don't but the win was the most important thing."

Dunk added the summer transfer window is now forgotten about and said: "The transfer window is closed now and it's down to us. We had a chat the other day after it closed and we're the ones here now and no one else can affect what we do out there.

"We're the only ones that can get the win on the day. It's down to us to get the wins to stay in this league.

"Every signing who has come in has been a big influence for us. We're a tight-knit group and they've all integrated very well and we're all on the same page."