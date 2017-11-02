Dunk misses out on England call

Albion defender Lewis Dunk has missed out on a place in the latest England squad.

The 25-year-old had been tipped to make the squad after a strong start to life in the Premier League but has been overlooked, with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, Crystal Palace's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Swansea striker Tammy Abraham all selected for the first time.



In back-to-back matches at Wembley, England play Brazil on Friday, November 10, before facing Germany four days later.

The full squad is: Tammy Abraham (Swansea City; loan from Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Joe Hart (West Ham United; loan from Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palac; loan from Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Harry Winks (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United)