Deportivo pull plug on Albion's move for Andone

Brighton's search for a striker is heading into the last hour of the transfer window after Deportivo ruled out selling Florin Andone.

The Seagulls had expressed an interest in the Romanian international and Andone was said to be interested in leaving but Deportivo, who re-signed Lucas Perez on loan from Arsenal today, do not want to sell according to reports in Spain.

Albion have been linked with a host of attacking players today as they look to add to their strikeforce. With Sam Baldock out with a calf injury, it leaves Glenn Murray and Tomer Hemed as the only strikers in the squad.



Albion are close to completing a deal for goalkeeper Tim Krul. The goalkeeper arrived at the training ground in Lancing for a medical earlier today.