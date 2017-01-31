Bruno back but Bong still ruled out for Brighton

Captain Bruno is back available for Albion's top-of-the-table Championship match at Huddersfield on Thursday.

The 36-year-old has been ruled out for the past three games with a groin injury but has been back in training this week and Albion boss Chris Hughton says he will be back in the squad for the trip to the Terriers.

Gaetan Bong is still ruled out with a knee injury and Sam Baldock (calf) is close to returning but Hughton says there is no need to rush him back, having signed striker Chuba Akpom on loan from Arsenal and with another game at Brentford on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa is set for a few weeks on the sidelines with the shoulder injury he sustained at Lincoln in the FA Cup on Saturday. Albion recalled Christian Walton from his loan spell at Luton earlier today as back-up to David Stockdale.

