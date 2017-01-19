Brighton's crucial battle with Newcastle to be televised

Albion's key Championship clash with Newcastle United at the Amex will now take place on Tuesday, February 28 (7.45pm).

The game had originally been scheduled for Saturday, February 26 but Brighton's progression to the FA Cup fourth-round means the Magpies meeting was forced to be moved.

As well as a different date, the clash will be shown on Sky Sports. Newcastle currently top the Championship by just a point over Albion, though, Chris Hughton's side have a game in hand.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.