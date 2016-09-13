Brighton end Huddersfield’s unbeaten start

Brighton ended a three-game winless run in the Championship with a 1-0 victory at home to leaders Huddersfield this evening.

Anthony Knockaert got the only goal of the game ten minutes from time when his low shot squirmed under Huddersfield keeper Danny Ward, which ended the Terriers’ unbeaten start to the season.

Brighton made two changes from the team which lost 2-0 at home to Brentford on Saturday, with Dale Stephens and Jiri Skalak coming in for Oliver Norwood and Glenn Murray.

Leaders Huddersfield were unchanged after a 1-0 win at Leeds - a fifth victory from their opening six league games - at the weekend.

Albion had a great chance to take the lead after just six minutes when Tomer Hemed’s pass put Jamie Murphy clean through but his side-footed effort was kept out by Huddersfield keeper Danny Ward.

Beram Kayal then fizzed a 25-yard strike just wide with Ward beaten on 18 minutes, before the visitors’ Jack Payne’s low shot was pushed away by Seagulls stopper David Stockdale at his near post a minute later.

Albion striker Tomer Hemed hooked the ball over from close range on 22 minutes, before Huddersfield striker Elias Kachunga was just unable to connect with Payne’s dangerous cross on 40 minutes as the sides went in all level at the break.

Brighton made a lively start to the second half and Hemed fired into the side netting 13 seconds in, Bruno had a goalbound shot blocked and Lewis Dunk headed a Anthony Knockaert corner just wide inside the opening five minutes.

Stockdale kept out a drilled shot from Payne at the other end and chances were then few and far between until Albion took the lead.

The Seagulls had penalty appeals waved away as Glenn Murray went down but the ball found its way to Knockaert, whose low shot from 15 yards beat Ward and slowly rolled into the net.

The visitors pressed for a late equaliser but Albion stood firm to get back to winning ways.

BRIGHTON: Stockdale; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Skalak (Sidwell 84), Stephens, Kayal, Murphy; Knockaert (Manu 90); Hemed (Murray 67). Subs: Maenpaa, Sidwell, Goldson, Norwood, Hunt.

HUDDERSFIELD: Ward; Smith, Hudson, Hogg, Kachunga, Mooy, Bunn (Wells 67), Lowe (Hefele 83), Payne (Palmer 83), van La Parra, Schindler. Subs: Coleman, Whitehead, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie.

