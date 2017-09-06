Search
Brighton agree deal to sign young Swedish striker

The Amex. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Albion have agreed a deal to sign Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from IF Brommapojkarna in January.

The 19-year-old link up with the under-23 squad from January 1, 2018. He has signed a two-and-a-half year deal, which is set to be completed when the January transfer window opens.

Brighton under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: “We are delighted that we’ve moved a big step closer to bringing Viktor into the squad.

“He is someone who has an impressive scoring record for his country at under-19 level, and he will add good competition for places in the forward areas.”

Gyokeres was the joint top scorer in this summer’s UEFA European Under-19 Championship, scoring three goals in three appearances for Sweden.