Atletico good preparation for City test - Sidwell

Steve Sidwell says Albion will go into the Saturday's Premier League opener against Manchester City with confidence after a strong performance against Atletico Madrid.

The Seagulls lost 3-2 late on against the La Liga giants and Sidwell felt the level of the Atletico superstars will be similar to what Albion face against City on Saturday.

He said: "We had good spells in the game, offensively and defensively. We'll dissect the goals and see where we could have stopped them but on the whole it was a good test.

"The boys did well in patches and it was good preparation for what's going to be a tough game this week.

"It was near enough what we're going to come up against, technically-wise, this week. They pick up these good positions in pockets, attack at pace and that’s exactly what Manchester City are going to do."

Atletico had the majority of possession on Sunday and Sidwell feels Albion will have to make the most of the time they get on the ball in games: "That's key in this division, we're now in the Premier League. You can start off a game, the opening ten to 15 minutes, totally on top but if the other team go down the other end and have one chance, it could be a goal.

"Goals change games, so we need to make sure that when we do attack, we attack with a purpose, create chances and get goals."

Sidwell is now relishing the start of the season and said: "The celebrations of last season seem an eternity ago. The season is finally here, it's upon us and there's lots of different emotions. Everyone is excited, anxious but once that whistle blows and we go on Saturday, then we knuckle down and it's work time."

