Arsenal legend confused by Dunk's England snub

Arsenal legend and former England striker Ian Wright believes Lewis Dunk should have been called up to the latest England squad.

Wright was vocal last week in saying Dunk deserved a call-up and speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live last night said if England boss Gareth Southgate is picking players on form, the Brighton centre-back should have been included.

England play back-to-back matches at Wembley against Germany on Friday and Brazil on Tuesday. Dunk, 25, was overlooked for the initial 25-man squad last week and then Everton defender Michael Keane was called up as a replacement for Dele Alli yesterday.



Albion sit eighth in the Premier League table with 15 points from 11 games and have kept four clean sheets this season.

Wright said: "I'm a little bit confused about Michael Keane being called up before someone like Lewis Dunk.

"If you're going to go on form like he's (Southgate) saying, then have a look at him. I'm not going to stop banging the drum for him until I see that he's not good enough.

"For two friendlies, it's what you want to do, you want to look at players like that.

"If you can look at Harry Maguire who did brilliantly last season when he played for Hull and now he's got the move to Leicester. Good luck to him, he's got in but I saw a couple of things against Stoke the other day that were quite worrying when he got a little bit isolated, whereas when I'm looking at Lewis Dunk I'm seeing him deal with situations like that."