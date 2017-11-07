Albion to hold Q&A event for popular pair

Former Albion duo Micky Adams and Bob Booker will be at the Amex for a special Q&A event for fans later this month.

Adams led Brighton to the Division 3 title in 2000/01, with Booker his assistant, and the popular pair - who have each published autobiographies this autumn - will sign copies of their books after the session on Friday, November 17.

The event will be hosted by Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam and will include a special 90-minute question-and-answer session with Adams and Booker recounting tales from their time with Albion.

Tickets include a pie and a pint, or soft drink, and are priced £10.

Adams, who unearthed the unknown Bobby Zamora from Bristol Rovers reserves, said: “I’m really looking forward to coming down to the Amex, seeing Bob and plenty of familiar faces and recounting plenty of tales from my two spells at the club.

"I’ve got really fond memories of my time there - particularly from my first spell at the club - and it is always great coming back to Brighton. There are so many memories, so many stories to tell from my time with the Albion - and so many that I couldn't fit all of them in the book.”

Booker added: “I'm always grateful to Micky for making that call and bringing me to the Albion. I have so many great times here, and not just with Micky. I was lucky enough to work with Martin Hinshelwood, Steve Coppell, Mark McGhee and Russell Slade - as well as Micky.

“I still live in the area, I love the club and am now in the fortunate position where I come to every home match as a 1901 Club host. The move here changed my life, and I have so many amazing memories from my time here; now it is fantastic to still be involved on matchdays and part of this amazing journey which spans more than 20 years.”

Adams joined Albion in 1999 and led the club to the Third Division title in his second season at the helm. He left for Leicester City during 2001/02, when Albion won the second of two successive titles.

After spells with Leicester and Coventry, Adams returned for a second spell with the club in 2008, and masterminded a memorable League Cup win over Manchester City at Withdean.

Booker was brought to the club by Adams as assistant manager, and served under Peter Taylor, Martin Hinshelwood, Steve Coppell and Mark McGhee. He too returned for a second spell with Adams in 2008.

To book tickets for the event, click here. Doors open at 6.45pm and copies of both books will be available to buy. Fans who have already purchased copies are welcome to take them along to be signed.