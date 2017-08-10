Albion set to smash transfer record again

Brighton have agreed a deal to sign Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge for another club record fee.

The 25-year-old has also agreed personal terms and the club are in the process of completing the deal, subject to a medical in the UK in the next 24 hours, the necessary work permit, and international clearance.

The transfer will break the club's record fee paid for the third time this summer, after goalkeeper Mathew Ryan joined from Valencia for a reported £5.2m in July and then midfielder Davy Propper signed for a fee of around £10m earlier this week.

Albion manager Chris Hughton said: "Jose is someone we have been aware of for sometime and has been one of the standout players in the Belgian league over the past three years.

"He's been an exciting player for Club Brugge and in the season he helped the club win the title in 2015/16, he was also Belgium's Player of the Year.

"Jose has good experience with almost 250 senior games in both Colombia and Belgium, and has played in the Europa League, Champions League and international football, having made his debut for his national team this summer."

Izquierdo began his professional career with hometown club Deportivo Pereira, before he moved to Once Caldas in 2013 and then Club Brugge in 2014.

He helped Brugge win the Belgian Cup during his first season in 2014/15, and the Belgian League a year later - when he won the Golden Shoe, Belgium's player of the year award.

This summer he was called up by the Colombian national team, and played in summer friendly matches against Cameroon and Spain, scoring once.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!