Albion forward Elvis has left the building

Forward Elvis Manu has left Brighton to join Turkish Super League side Genclerbirligi SK on a free transfer.

Manu arrived at Albion from Feyenoord in August 2015, but struggled to secure regular game time, and joins the Turkish side on a two-year deal.

The Dutchman, who had loan spells at Huddersfield and Dutch Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles during his time at the Amex, leaves the Seagulls after scoring three goals in 17 appearances.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: "The competition for places in our forward areas means that it has been very difficult for Elvis to play the number of matches he would have liked.

"He has worked hard during his time here, but with his game time likely to be limited again, this is the best move for him.

"It gives him the chance to play regular football in a competitive Turkish Super League, and I would like to wish him all the best for the future on behalf of everyone at the club.”

