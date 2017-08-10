Albion drawn at home in Carabao Cup

Have your say

Brighton will entertain League Two Barnet in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The match will take place at the Amex in the week commencing August 21.

Barnet reached the second round with a 3-1 win at League One Peterborough on Tuesday.

Brighton begin their debut Premier League season at home to Manchester on Saturday, then travel to Leicester before the tie with Barnet.

