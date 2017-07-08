Albion announce cost of individual home match tickets

Individual match tickets for Brighton home matches in the Premier League next season will cost between £30 to £60 for adults.

The games have been put into three grades, with A the most expensive and C the cheapest.

Albion's season-opener against Manchester City on August 12 is a Grade A game and tickets cost from £45 to £60 for individual adult match tickets.

The cheapest £45 tickets are in the North Stand, South East and South West corners and the corners of the West Upper.

The most expensive seats are the middle of the West Lower at £60, while tickets will be £50 or £55 in other parts of the stadium.

Tickets for 65-plus and under-21s will range from £35 to £42, while under-18 tickets will cost between £25 to £30.

For the next home game, with West Brom, on September 9, which is Grade C, adult tickets will cost between £30 and £45. Over-65 and under-21 tickets will range from £23 to £30, with under-18 tickets £15 to £20.

Grade B tickets will be £35 to £50 for adults, £26 to £35 for over-65s and under-21s and £18 to £21 for under-18s.

