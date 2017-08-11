Ahannach looking forward to Premier League test

Soufyan Ahannach is looking forward to testing himself in the Premier League after joining Albion yesterday.

The 21-year-old impressed in Holland's second tier last season, scoring 18 goals and providing 15 assists for Dutch Eerste Divisie side Almere City.

That caught Brighton's attention and looking ahead to the upcoming season, he said: “I watched the Premier League when I was younger, so I’m very excited to join Brighton; it’s the best competition in the world and I’m at a fantastic club.

“Every player wants to play in the Premier League, to have the chance to play against very good teams with great players, so I’m very excited to start.

“The club have followed me for a while and I played very well last season at Almere City, so this is the next step in my career.

“This is a great opportunity and experience for me, and I hope to be successful at this club.”

On what he will offer the team, Ahannach said: “I’m the type of player that likes to create goals, both scoring them and getting assists, and I think that will be important for the club.

“I’ve seen a bit about Brighton; I’ve spoken with Davy Propper and he’s told me there is a nice group of players here.

“I’ve come from Holland and the competition in England is very high, so I’ll need to get training with the team and see how England is compared to where I’m from.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!