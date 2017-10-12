Albion fans face festive limbo and rising costs in fixture fiasco

Brighton & Hove Albion supporters have been left in Christmas and New Year limbo and will face rising costs because of ongoing discussions over the Premier League fixture scheduling.

The December and January round of final fixture dates and times as a result of selected television games was set to be announced yesterday.

But as a result of a meeting between the Premier League and club supporters’ groups, that date was pushed back a week to October 19 – with the possibility of a further week for the New Year fixtures

That leaves fans – already facing increased costs of away travel due to the time of year – yet further out of pocket as discounts on advanced travel tickets reduce and accommodation prices rise further.

One major talking point has been suggestions fixtures could be moved from December 23 to Christmas Eve for TV coverage and the league’s executive chairman Richard Scudamore has said talks are ongoing

“At the meeting, the subject of Christmas fixtures was discussed,” read a Premier League statement. It continued: “Scudamore made clear that there will not be a match at 4pm GMT (or later) on Christmas Eve (24 December), but was unable to comment regarding earlier kick-off times on that date as discussions between the Premier League and the clubs are ongoing.”

While Albion fans face less time to sort out travel arrangements, it is unlikely that their December 23 clash at home to Watford will change date.

In December, Albion are currently set to host Liverpool (Saturday 2), travel to Huddersfield (Saturday 9), visit Wembley to face Spurs (Wednesday 13) and host Burnley (Saturday 16). After Christmas they travel to Chelsea (Boxing Day) and the Newcastle (Saturday 30).