Agate at the double to deny Mile Oak victory

Tom Agate struck twice to hold Mile Oak Football Club to a Southern Combination League Division 1 draw last night.

Agate cancelled out strikes by Jack Arnold and Tony Guillou as ten-man Oakwood sealed a 2-2 draw with Oak at Tinsley Lane.

Arnold fired Mile Oak into an early lead but Oakwood struck back through Agate in first half stoppage-time.

Guillou’s effort 20 minutes from time looked to be enough to secure all three points for Ben Shoulders’ side. Oakwood substitute Toby Gilbert picked up two yellow cards in quick succession to leave the home side a man light heading into the closing stages, only for Agate to level once more on 88 minutes.

Mile Oak took the lead on 15 minutes when Jack Stenning’s cross was fired home by Arnold.

Oakwood were awarded a free kick a minute into first half stoppage-time, which was headed home by Agate.

Oak’s Tshikume Phadagi bundled home from James Seltzer’s header across goal but it was ruled out for offside soon after the restart.

Guillou slotted under Oakwood goalkeeper Pawel Szelemey as Oak went ahead again 20 minutes from the end. Substitute Gilbert picked up two yellow cards to leave the home side a man light for the final ten minutes but Agate struck again to ensure it ended 2-2 two minutes from time.

Seltzer struck a late winner as Mile Oak sealed a 2-1 home SCFL Division 1 triumph over Lingfield on Saturday.

Jamie McKenzie’s 21st-minute strike handed Oak a half-time lead.

Connor Wilford set-up a thrilling final 15 minutes by levelling, before Seltzer got the winner a minute later to wrap up victory.

Oak boss Shoulders was pleased with the discipline from his team and said: “We had to knuckle down but it was great to get the win in the end.”

MILE OAK v Oakwood: A.Stenning; Harley, Pollard, Clarke, Early; J.Stenning, Wedge-Bull, Austin-Slade; Seltzer, Phadagi, Arnold. Subs: Guillou (Seltzer), Gillingham (J.Stenning), McKenzie, Stevens.

MILE OAK v Lingfield: A.Stenning; Early, Pollard, Clarke, Harley; Austin-Slade, Wedge-Bull, Arnold; Guillou, McKenzie, Seltzer. Subs: Gillingham (Seltzer).

