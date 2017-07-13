WATCH: Sussex cricketers sing on new charity single

Sussex cricketers have moved from the cricket pitch to the recording studio to release a charity single.

‘The Bowler’ Sussex Cricket Foundation (SCF) Charity Song is a cover of a Don Shlitz song, a well-known version having been performed by Kenny Rogers. WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

The words have been revised by Sussex’s very own Colin Bowley.

It features members of the Sussex Professional Squad, coaches and executive staff, with special thanks to: Mark Davis, Colin Bowley, Tony Cottey, Sean Heal, Vanessa Potter and our Professional Squad including: Captain Ben Brown, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Chris Nash, Stiaan van Zyl,Luke Wells, Laurie Evans and David Wiese.

The single will raise money for Creating Better Futures for All: SCF's programmes within the community are aimed at creating better futures for all by increasing participation, inspiring education and improving health.

HOW CAN YOU HELP? Text BOWL17 followed by donation amount £1/£5/£10 to 70070 to donate or visit our JustGiving page - you can read more here

The SCF website said: "The Foundation would like to say a massive thank you to all those involved in this project and to all those who have supported the Foundation over the years. Sussex Cricket Foundation (SCF) relies on fundraising efforts and partnerships to carry out our work in the community and we are very grateful to the Sussex Cricket Professional Squad and Support Staff for their great enthusiasm and support in creating our SCF Charity Single!

Also, a special thanks to Jeff of Appleyard studios who donated his time to this project and to Ben at SoTangy/Mooli for his video production skills."