VIDEO: Worthing's Crane pulls off stunning catch as England sub fielder

Worthing cricketer Mason Crane pulled off a stunning diving catch as substitute fielder for England in their second Test with the West Indies earlier today.

Crane, whose been twelfth man in both matches in the series so far, produced a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Roston Chase off the bowling of Chris Woakes at Headingley.

Chase was the fourth-wicket to fall, with the Windies closing in on an unlikely victory after being set a target of 322 to win the second Test.

See Crane's superb diving catch above.

