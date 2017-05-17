Rain dashes Sussex's One-Day Cup hopes

Sussex were frustrated by the rain as they were knocked out of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

The Sharks needed a win from the final round of fixtures but a full day of precipitation ended their hopes of progression.

Hampshire also had their exit from the List A competition confirmed as the clash was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Constant rain all day put any plans of play to bed with umpires Graham Lloyd and Michael Burns finally calling the match off at 4:50pm.

Hampshire required a win, hope Gloucestershire beat Surrey and a large swing in net run rate to progress to the quarter finals.

But after the game in Bristol was abandoned their hopes of qualifying were destroyed.