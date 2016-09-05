Portslade seal promotion as league champions

Portslade Cricket Club were promoted as champions from Sussex League Division 3 following a final-day victory over Findon on Saturday.

Heading into the clash knowing a victory would seal promotion, Paul Glover saw his side collect the required points haul.

Portslade celebrate after being crowned Sussex League Division 3 champions on Saturday

As well as Portslade’s triumph, Burgess Hill, who led the table going into the final round of fixtures, were beaten by Mayfield which meant Glover’s team were crowned champions.

After being stuck in by Findon captain Bradley Bridson, half-centuries from Jamie Howick (54 retired), then Glover (50) helped Portslade to 230-6 in 52 overs before deciding to declare.

With runs on the board, Alex Smith and Glover ripped through Findon’s batting line-up, collecting four wickets each, as they were dismissed for 124 in response.

Glover believes it will be a day to live long in the memory of everyone involved at Portslade.

He said: “It’s something that myself or the team will not forget in a hurry.

“To have pulled it off was fantastic and it still has not really sunk in for me.

“We knew we needed to win, so we weren’t interested in what was going on elsewhere.

“I’d like to dedicate the win to our President John Bailey, up until this season he has followed up home and away, but unfortunately this year he hasn’t been well enough to watch many games.”

“Both Jamie and Iain Wainwright batted well to get us back on track, which gave us a platform to really go down the order.

“We then produced what we have all season with the ball and in the field.

“A couple of chances went down, but we did really well to get them out before the rain came.”

Portslade lost openers Joel Crook (seven) and David Wainwright (13) early on to leave them in trouble.

But Iain Wainwright (47) and Howick got things back on track for their side.

Howick was forced to retire hurt after pulling a hamstring but Portslade’s lower-order batters were given a perfect platform.

Dan Holgate (23), Glover (50) and Tom Nickolson (19) crashed some quickfire runs before they declared.

With a large total on the board, Smith got to work dismissing Findon openers Bridson (four) and Curtis Howell (five).

Wickets continued to tumble, with Glenn Bridson (34) his side’s highest-scorer before they were all out for 124 from 35 overs.

Following promotion, Glover wants his side to enjoy themselves before attention turns to next season.

Portslade’s skipper knows the challenges they will face but he hopes they will be able to compete.

Glover added: “We’ll enjoy what we have managed to do this season, then turn our attentions to next year.

“There are some top teams in Division 2, with some we have never faced as league opposition before.

“We’ve achieved great success as a team over the past six years, it’s a journey we have been on together and want to continue. It’s going to be a real test but with what we have in this team, one we will look forward to.”

