Portslade know victory will clinch promotion

Portslade Cricket Club need to win their final game of the season to seal promotion after drawing at Chichester on Saturday.

Portslade host Findon on Saturday and could also still be promoted as champions if they win and leaders Burgess Hill – who they trail by eight points – fail to beat third-placed Mayfield, who are ten points behind Portslade. Fourth-placed Chichester are also still in the promotion shake-up and are just 12 points behind Portslade.

Portslade lost David Wainwright (five) early in their innings after being put into bat by Chichester but Joel Crook (40) and Ian Wainwright (56) then shared a 75-run stand for the second wicket.

Middle-order runs from Dan Holgate (24), captain Paul Glover (37) and Steven Case (23) pushed Portslade’s total up to 193-9 before they declared after 52.3 overs.

Matthew Geffen and Robert Carver both picked up three wickets for Chichester and Ben Caldera claimed two.

Chichester’s reply was based on 91 from Mark Bamford as they finished on 190-9, just four runs from victory and one wicket from defeat.

Other contributions came from Caldera (30) and Matthew Bennison (21) but Chichester fell from 161-4 to 184-9 in the closing stages of their innings. Number 11 Geffen survived seven balls, scoring one, as Portslade pushed for victory.

The hosts needed five off the last over – bowled by Glover – but just one was scored as the match was drawn.

Glover led the way with 4-39 from 11 overs and Tom Stewart-Green took 3-49.

Portslade captain Glover said: “The result could have gone either way. We looked dead and buried at one point as they were on about 160, only five down and appeared to be cruising.

“We took a few wickets quickly to get back in the game and they then needed five off the last over.

“It could have gone either way as they were going for it. We had one close run-out where Steven Case just missed one stump and the ball only just missed the stumps when their number 11 went for a big shot.

“It got down to four for them to win off the last ball, so I put men back on the boundary and they then blocked the final delivery.

“From where we were in the game, it was really pleasing in the end as they are a good side.

“We posted a competitive score and I was pleased with our performance.”

