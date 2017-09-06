Huge scores highlights need for restructure says Broadwater skipper Nigel Waller

Broadwater racked up 403-7 from 45 overs as they finished their season on a high by hammering Pagham’s 2nd XI by 245 runs on Saturday.

West Chiltington also hit 403, which saw them claim the Division 5 West title.

But Broadwater skipper Nigel Waller believes these two huge totals highlighted how quickly a restructure is needed.

He said: “I won’t dwell too much on our match. Suffice to say that any match where a team racks up over 400 in 45 overs as both we and West Chiltington did in our respective matches will result in a bit of a mismatch.

“I think both us and West Chiltington made clear points yesterday.”

The Sussex Cricket Board have been holding meetings around the county to discuss possible restructures.

Waller said: “The planned restructure of Sussex Cricket can’t come quick enough for Broadwater Cricket Club. The ECB continue to harp on about how crucial player participation is and attracting more people into the sport. Does anyone in the game think that players from both Broadwater 1s and Pagham 2s enjoyed their afternoon of cricket?

“Unfortunately the same can be said of most of our matches this season. The Sussex Cricket Board have to act urgently otherwise it runs the real risk of losing yet more players from the game due to the totally uncompetitive nature of a lot of the games in the Sussex Premier Cricket League.

“They have to get the new structure in urgently otherwise some current cricketers will find other more interesting things to do on a Saturday afternoon. I think a lot of our players would rather go shopping than play in some of the matches we’ve played in this season.”

Waller also added that out of the 16 matches Broadwater have finished this season, only a handful have been competitive and therefore enjoyable, while a lot have finished very early.

He said: “The nature of the promotion/relegation structure from Divisions 5 East & West and Division 4 results in us staying in the same league next season and facing the same problems we have endured this season. We now run the real risk of losing players for 2018 and I’m sure the same can be said for other clubs in the county.

“While I know the Sussex Cricket Board have started putting plans in place, they need to act and act fast.

“As the season has progressed our club’s views have become stronger and stronger and we have made these views very clear in recent meetings specifically arranged to discuss the future structure of Sussex Cricket.”

Gareth Challen smashed 104 from just 42 balls in Broadwater’s 403-7, while Paul O’Sullivan, Paul Cox, James Iago and Graham Merritt-Blann all hit half-centuries.

James Salisbury then led the way with 5-52 as Pagham were all out for 158 in reply.