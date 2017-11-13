Garton signs contract extension

Left-arm fast bowler, George Garton will be staying at Sussex until at least the end of the 2020 season after signing a two-year contract extension.

The announcement follows Friday’s news that George has been called up to the England squad for their fixture against a Cricket Australia XI in Townsville this week, the side’s final warm-up match before the Ashes series gets underway in Brisbane on 23rd November.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting quick bowling prospects in the country. He played for England in the 2015/16 Under-19 World Cup and since then has featured in six matches for the England Lions.

Following the Townsville match, he is set to rejoin the Lions squad for their winter training camp in Brisbane and Perth.

Born in Brighton and a former pupil at Hurstpierpoint College, George has been part of the Sussex set up since he was an Under-10.

A member of the Sussex Academy at the same time as fellow squad members, Tom Haines and Phil Salt, he was offered his first professional contract at the end of 2015.

He made his first team debut at the start of the following season, and since then has taken 46 wickets in 30 matches.

His current best bowling figures for Sussex came in a T20 match against Glamorgan in 2016, when he took 4-16 in just three overs, demonstrating his ability to knock batsman over with his searingly quick pace.

George featured in ten of Sussex’s T20 Blast fixtures last season, as well as five Royal London One-Day Cup and three first class matches.

He recorded the best Championship figures of his career to date in the match at Durham in September, taking 3-20 in the second innings and helping bowl Sussex to a 132-run victory.

Speaking after signing his extension, George said: “I’m delighted to have signed an extension at Sussex.

“Having come through the system since the Under-10s, it’s great to be part of such a great club and a very strong squad which can hopefully push for trophies in the next few years and beyond.”

Keith Greenfield, Sussex’s Director of Cricket added: “It is fantastic that George, like all of our other young talent, has committed himself to the club for the foreseeable future. It is exciting times ahead for this group.

“George has pace, which is a valuable asset, and his white ball skills are developing quickly.

“He has come through our system since he was a young lad and we want to make sure he continues to grow and fulfil his potential and cricketing aspirations with us.”