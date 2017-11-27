Former England captain calls for Crane's selection in second Ashes Test

Ex-England skipper Kevin Pietersen has called for Worthing's Mason Crane to play in the second Ashes Test.

Australia romped to a comfortable ten-wicket win in the opening Test in the early hours of this morning and Pietersen believes there should be change ahead of the second game in the series, which is Saturday's day-night match in Adelaide.

Former Thomas A Becket and Lancing College pupil Crane, who is part of England's 16-man squad for the tour, could now be handed his first Test cap.

Pietersen wants to see the young leg-spinner included, speaking on BT Sport he said: "I'd make a change. I wouldn't play Jake (Ball) in the next Test, absolutely not. Absolutely no chance.

"Mason Crane, I'd play. I know it's under lights but it gives that variation of a leg-spin bowler. One spinning away, one spinning in."