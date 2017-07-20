Findon to mark 150th anniversary in style

Players past and present will come together at Findon Cricket Club on Sunday to mark their 150th anniversary.

Friends of Findon Day will take place at Long Furlong with players from a variety of eras celebrating 150 years of cricket at the club.

Current skipper Bradley Bridson and his team will take on a Friends of Findon team made up of former players and Sussex League cricketers.

The match gets under way at 1.30pm and more than 200 people are expected at Findon’s Long Furlong home.

Captain Bridson believes it’s an exciting time to be skipper at the club and said: “It’s going to be a great day and we are expecting a few to be at the ground on Sunday.

“We’ll have players past and present for 150 years of this club running. Some of those attending will be able to play but others may well be a little too old now!”

Findon have held a number of events this season in the build-up to Sunday’s anniversary. Organiser Jason Nicholls is delighted so many players from years gone by have accepted an invite.

He said: “This is going to be the highlight of the season and great to see everyone at the club.”

